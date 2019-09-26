Chamber to host Forum for Special Election Candidates

Staff

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for candidates running in the special election for city council.

The forum, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6-9 p.m., will be held at the Outlets at San Clemente’s VIP Lounge—located above Customer Service.

The forum, which will be open for the public, marks the second time the candidates will meet to answer questions leading up to the special vote-by-mail election on Nov. 5.

There are five candidates vying for the open seat on the San Clemente City Council: Dee Coleman, Mickey McLane, Gene James, Jackson Hinkle and Christina Selter.