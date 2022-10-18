Chamber Invites Community to Annual Taste of San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

Tickets are on sale now for the Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Taste of San Clemente, which will be held on Oct. 28 at the historic Casino San Clemente.

During the Taste of San Clemente, from 6-10 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of local and tasty eats, wine tastings from area vineyards and a sampling of local microbrews. The popular local band Wigs & Ties will also perform for guests, and a silent auction will be held, in which participants can bid on dozens of customized baskets and gifts.

Admission is $165 per person, which includes food and drinks, entertainment and a complimentary engraved Taste of San Clemente wine glass or beer mug.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at scchamber.com, and they are available until 3 p.m. the day of the event. No tickets will be sold at the door, according to the Chamber.

The Chamber notes that the local event is expected to attract hundreds of guests, who should be dressed in “San Clemente cocktail attire”—meaning no denim, shorts or sneakers. No one under the age of 21 will be allowed to attend.

“To encourage responsible enjoyment of featured beverages, we suggest the use of ride services to and from the event,” the Chamber advised in a media release, adding that there will be parking available in the city’s North Beach parking lot adjacent to the Casino.

Questions about the upcoming event can be emailed to info@scchamber.com.

