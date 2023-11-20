The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce is turning to the community for donations for a raffle and a toy drive intended to benefit Camp Pendleton families at the upcoming Military Family Holiday BBQ.

Preferred donations for the raffle include movie tickets, restaurant and retail gift cards, tech items and more. For the toy drive, which the Heritage of San Clemente Foundation and the Chamber’s Young Innovators Network are combining to organize, contributors are encouraged to bring any new and unwrapped toys.

There are multiple drop-off locations: the Aquatics Center at 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa; Bonded Cleaners at 1221 N. El Camino Real; the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce office at 1231 Puerta Del Sol, Suite 200; San Clemente City Hall at 910 Calle Negocio; and the San Clemente Community Center at 100 N. Calle Seville.

Those looking to inquire about contributing to the raffle or toy drive can email the Chamber of Commerce at info@scchamber.com.

The Military Family Holiday BBQ, to benefit the City of San Clemente’s adopted 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines Regiment, is scheduled for Dec. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Camp Pendleton.

More information can be found at scchamber.com.