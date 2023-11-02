The 32nd Annual Taste of San Clemente on Friday, Nov. 3, will feature an array of local flavors, microbrews, and wines for guests to enjoy at the historic Casino San Clemente.

“The Taste of San Clemente is the local event of the year,” the Chamber said in a press release. “Hundreds of guests are expected.”

The band Flock of ’80s will provide live music, in addition to a surprise performance for guests. Attendees will also receive an engraved Taste of San Clemente beer mug or wine glass.

The Bargain Box Thrift Store—Assistance League of Capistrano Valley and the San Clemente Woman’s Club are contributing to a new coat check service for the event.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available for $165 until Friday.

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce also recommends guests use rideshare services, although paid parking will be available for $1.50 an hour in the North Beach parking lot adjacent to the Casino. The Casino San Clemente is located at 140 W. Avenida Pico.

Visit scchamber.com to purchase tickets and email info@scchamber.com for more information.