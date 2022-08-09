Chamber Offering New ‘Bike Corral’ for Cyclist-Parking, Prizes at Sunday’s Fiesta

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By C. Jayden Smith

For the first time in the event’s 67-year history, the Fiesta Music Festival in Downtown San Clemente will feature a “Bike Corral” for cyclists to store their bikes, as well as possibly win an e-bike and other bike accessories, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce announced.

Attendees making their way to the event, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., via bicycle can park in the corral that will be in front of the San Clemente Community Center on Avenida Del Mar and Calle Seville.

The inclusion of the corral, Chamber CEO Susie Lantz said in the announcement, is to encourage patrons to use eco-friendly transportation to get to this year’s festival—the first since 2019 following the pandemic-related hiatus.

Lantz said those who park their bikes in the corral can enter for a chance to win an e-bike, as well as “awesome bike accessories” that Chamber-member businesses Epic Power and San Clemente Electric Bikes have donated.

Parking in the Bike Corral is free for cyclists, who are also encouraged to bring their own locks. Those parking there, the Chamber advised, should avoid leaving bikes, as the city may remove them after the festival ends.

For those looking to get to the Fiesta by motor vehicle, the Chamber is encouraging drivers to park at San Clemente High School, where a free shuttle service is being offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or at the Outlets at San Clemente to catch the city’s trolley into downtown. The trolley will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

More information about this year’s annual Fiesta, including vendor information and the full lineup of activities and live entertainment, can be found at the Chamber’s events page at scchamber.com.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

