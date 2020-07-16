Chamber Sip-N-Learn Event Will Cover Bias in Media

Staff report

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce’s July Sip-N-Learn Event will focus on “Bias in the Media,” and will be presented by First Amendment Voice.

The Zoom call event will take place on Thursday, July 23 from 5:30-6:45 p.m. and will be led by Steve Miska, Executive Director of First Amendment Voice. First Amendment Voice is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501c (3) organization that aims to facilitate inclusive dialogue on civic matters to educate and inspire citizens to engage on important matters in their communities.

Bias in the Media event topics will include exploring trends in the media landscape, learning how technological change shapes information consumption, the importance of local news and breakout sessions. Picket Fence Media Publisher Norb Garrett will participate in the event.

To register, email susie@scchamber.com by Friday, July 17. A small donation of $8 is requested for this event. Cost for Chamber members is $5. To learn more about First Amendment Voice, visit firstamendmentvoice.org.