The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce will lead local restaurants through a multifaceted program to help them meet state recycling requirements, the organization announced this month.

Senate Bill 1383, which was passed in 2016, requires a 75% reduction in organic waste disposal by 2025 in California and stipulates that jurisdictions must conduct organic recycling outreach and education, according to CalRecycle.

Waste and sustainability solutions provider WM described the legislation as “the most significant landfill waste reduction mandate adopted in California” recently.

On Tuesday, April 25, Chamber officials and Chamber-member restaurants will tour CR&R’s organic waste-eating machine, also known as a “digester.”

The list of participating restaurants includes Avila’s El Ranchito; Barnoa Wine Bar & Bistro; Basanti Indian Cuisine; BeachFire Bar & Grill; Brussel’s Bistro; H.H. Cotton’s American Bar & Grill; Inka Mama’s San Clemente; Pronto Italian Food and Wines; The Real Empanada; The Shwack Cantina; and Zebra House Coffee.

The group will “receive a hands-on visual of how the machine converts food and green waste into the cleanest transportation fuel available today,” the Chamber said in its announcement. “Participants will learn the process of what is needed to comply with current recycling regulations that support a more sustainable community.”

CR&R executives will then present how the San Clemente community can support and implement food waste recycling regulations to Chamber members and city leadership, among others, on May 31.

The last part of the program includes the Chamber creating a “Sustainable Leader” recognition for businesses committed to complying with SB 1383 and educating customers. There will also be a page on the Chamber’s website, scchamber.com, listing the associated businesses and informing others on how to apply.

Questions about the program can be sent to the Chamber at info@scchamber.com.