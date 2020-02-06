By Zach Cavanagh

A Super Bowl championship 50 years in the making is now being celebrated in Kansas City, and soon at a beach-city burger or taco joint near you.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked all throughout the NFL playoffs about celebrating wins by eating a cheeseburger and going to sleep. On Sunday, Feb. 2, after the Chiefs had completed a 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers to take Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Reid said he was going to eat “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen . . . might be a double.”

However, whenever Reid makes his way to his $6.1 million summer beach home in Capistrano Beach, it’ll be Mexican food on the menu.

“(After the AFC Championship game,) I said congrats,” San Clemente High School football coach Jaime Ortiz said. “Go out and win the championship and we’d go get Las Golondrinas (food) to celebrate. He said, ‘We’ve got a deal.’ ”

Reid is a Southern California native and attended John Marshall High School in Los Angeles. There, Reid lived around the corner from Walt Disney’s first California home and enjoyed Tommy’s burgers, which according to the Los Angeles Times, Reid said he orders frozen ones for mail delivery.

“I love those things,” Reid told the Los Angeles Times of Tommy’s. “It’s good for your joints – the grease. Keeps you lubed up, man.”

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks to the San Clemente High School football game after a summer practice in 2017. Reid’s Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2. Photo: San Clemente High School Football

Ortiz made a connection with the 21-year NFL head coaching veteran when Reid, while vacationing in South Orange County, took in a Tritons summer practice in 2017.

“He sat up in the stands, and we had no idea,” Ortiz said. “He’s a member of the Latter-Day Saints, and some of the players knew him when he came into town.”

Reid talked to Ortiz after the practice and said whenever he’s in town, he would love to watch practice. Ortiz welcomed him back and had him speak to the team after a practice.

Ortiz and Reid have kept in touch since then through text messages and have tried to set up summer sessions with the San Clemente offensive staff to talk ball.

“It’s so great that this guy is preparing to play in a Super Bowl, and he responded back to me within five minutes,” Ortiz said. “He hasn’t forgotten about us, and we certainly haven’t forgotten about him.”

Based on Reid’s public comments, he probably hasn’t forgotten about that promise of tacos, either.

Dante Pettis Inactive for 49ers in Super Bowl

San Clemente native and JSerra alumnus Dante Pettis was listed as inactive for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The former University of Washington standout receiver did not take a snap since Nov. 24 in a win over Green Bay, was not targeted since a Nov. 11 loss to Seattle and did not have a catch since a 21-yard touchdown at Arizona on Oct. 31. Pettis was active for the 49ers’ previous five games after returning from a knee injury suffered on Nov. 27.

Pettis was the first and only JSerra graduate to be selected in the NFL Draft when the 49ers selected him in the second round in 2018.

In 23 career games, Pettis has 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns.

