The Citizens Amphitheater Committee held its first meeting Monday, July 24, nearly a year after the San Clemente City Council first formed the group with the objective of determining whether to build an amphitheater in town.

The meeting was spurred on by the current council’s June 20 vote to continue the committee, which Laura Ferguson, a former councilmember and current committee member, originally spearheaded but hadn’t yet materialized.

While Ferguson was absent from Monday’s meeting, members Wayne Eggleston, Susie Lantz, Kirsti McCleary and Amanda Quintanilla and Beaches, Parks, & Recreation Director Samantha Wylie attended.

Wylie explained to the group that they only had roughly 60 days from July 24 to come back to the council and present an option to pursue. She also mentioned the main factors the committee needed to consider, which included potential locations, uses, users, and funding sources.

“Those are all things I think we can hash out at the committee level, and then potentially provide a recommendation to the council,” said Wylie. “(We can say,) ‘This is the brainstorm, these were the efforts that were put in, this is the recommendation going forward.’ The want would be, today, to talk about a work plan and what are our next steps from here.”

During the meeting, the vacant Krikorian Theater on Camino De Los Mares emerged as a popular option among the group for a potential amphitheater.

McCleary, the San Clemente High Drama Department director, favored the building for its immediate access to parking, kitchen for concessions, soundproofing, and structure that would cater towards performers who need to change costumes between scenes or acts.

Having been involved in numerous student productions over the years at the school’s upper campus, she expressed her awareness of the current neighbors’ noise concerns and similar concerns that may arise at other outdoor locations in San Clemente.

Lantz, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive, also spoke to the need to have proper facilities for performances, as she had also become involved with the school’s drama department in the past through her son.

The other options included an open parcel of land near Avenida La Pata and Calle Saluda and the Community Center on Avenida Del Mar.

Lantz stressed the need to be open-minded when planning a potential amphitheater or performing arts center that would serve various uses.

“I’m just thinking of the high school shows and the number of people that would attend, so whatever is explored, we need to think about, ‘Are we going to have 100 people or are we going to have 600 people? Where’s the need?’ ” said Lantz. “Maybe there’s a possibility to explore an indoor option and then maybe a smaller outdoor option.”

The group’s gravitation back to the Krikorian Theater centered on former Councilmember Wayne Eggleston’s words. He warned of the difficulties of fundraising for a larger project.

Calling the Krikorian an unused “gem” the city could utilize, Eggleston advised that the committee start small and bring donors into the fold before expanding its vision.

“If you start off small with something indoors like that, get people really interested in performing arts (and) theater and then build from there, build your base and then go on to an amphitheater, I just think that’s much more feasible (than) to say, ‘Let’s just build a big amphitheater for $10 million,” said Eggleston.

The committee also bandied about possibly using the Krikorian’s pre-movie fanfare theme song as part of a campaign to bring back the building’s use.

“When the introduction song would come on before every movie, everyone in the seats would clap,” said Lantz. “Don’t you think that’s the one thing that could connect everyone, to want to bring back the ‘Krik?’”

Wylie tasked Eggleston and Lantz with reaching out to Jim Wynne, the Krikorian building’s representative, to schedule a tour of the space for the committee. All members were also directed to communicate with their networks to learn what other nearby performing arts groups would be interested in using a potential space and what entities could contribute to the fundraising process.

After the meeting, Wylie told San Clemente Times she thought the committee’s goal was to present the council with a “rough skeleton” of a recommendation before receiving further direction from the council.

At the end of the committee’s 60 days, the new Arts and Culture Committee could also potentially take on actions corresponding to the proposal.

Although the committee adjourned without an exact schedule for future meetings, Wylie didn’t appear concerned, instead centering on her desire to bring people together for fruitful discussions.

“That’s my role as a staff member, to get people in the same spot at the same time, and to facilitate conversations,” she said. “That’s my goal. If that takes four meetings, great; if it takes 10, OK. I’m willing to step up and help them move the ball forward on this.”

Wylie added that she saw synergy and practicality within a like-minded group of members.

“They’re mindful of what the costs are that could be, they’re mindful of how we could go about securing funding,” she said. “On top of all of that, there’s a real need and a want to serve the community, based on what the community needs are.”

McCleary told SC Times she didn’t come into the meeting with any expectations, but just a desire to be open-minded and an awareness of what obstacles the group might face.

She also spoke about the varying perspectives each member brings to the table, with her and Lantz’s arts experience combining with the knowledge of government processes that Eggleston and Quintanilla have.

“I think it’s so important to have a balanced committee that can bounce ideas off (each other and say), ‘That’s too grand, let’s bring it in a little bit,’” McCleary said. “It was a great meeting today.”

The Orange County arts community is tight-knit with significant overlap, she added, which is conducive to people collaborating to support a need for performing arts space in San Clemente.

McCleary said the importance of creating a location for the arts to dwell would lie in supporting a community that people “can’t lose.”

“I’ve literally been here for 21 years and wondered why we didn’t have some type of performing arts facility that could support the high school students, the middle school students, the dance companies that are in town, the theater companies that are looking for a space to rent,” she said. “I know that it’ll bring the community together if we are able to pull something off.”