The San Clemente Beach Trail Mariposa Bridge is closed indefinitely due to sluffing of the bluff adjacent to the bridge, the city announced Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to Public Works Director Dave Rebensdorf, the city first noted impacts to the bridge from debris on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and that the sluffing continues to be active after evaluations on Friday, Dec. 1.

City staff will reevaluate the bridge and the bluff on Monday, Dec. 4, and reopen the bridge when the movement subsides.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the city wrote in an Instagram post.

The City of San Clemente announced the closure of the Mariposa Bridge following landslide activity on Thursday, Nov. 30. Photo: C. Jayden Smith