City Anticipates Formal Approval of Railroad Quiet Zones by Mid-April

By Shawn Raymundo

A decision on whether San Clemente will regain its quiet zones along the railroad, potentially sparing nearby residents from the constant sound of locomotive horns passing through town, is expected to come down in the coming weeks, federal officials tell San Clemente Times.

In an email this week, LaRaye Brown, the public affairs specialist for the Federal Railroad Administration, said the agency’s Safety Board is likely to issue a decision letter to the city by mid-April.

According to Brown, the safety officials have already reviewed the city’s petition, which seeks another waiver to continue operating its Pedestrian Audible Warning Systems (PAWS) at the seven train crossings along the Beach Trail.

City officials, however, have said that the city has already received word from the FRA that its petition has been accepted and is waiting for that decision letter to make it official.

Email correspondence between Mayor Pro Tem Gene James and Councilmember Laura Ferguson that SC Times obtained this week, states that federal regulators took up the matter in February and have approved the city’s use of the PAWS for a three-year period.

That approval, though, James continued in the email, “is being sent around for the appropriate signatures before we can execute.”

Councilmember Chris Duncan, who was copied on that email, explained on Thursday, April 1, that while it’s the city’s understanding the FRA has approved the waiver, it’s not official until the formal acceptance letter is received.

“We accept that our waiver has been approved, and we hope to get formal notification soon,” he said.

Brown reiterated that point on Thursday, stating that the “FRA Safety Board’s decisions are not made public until the petitioner is formally notified in writing. Once drafted, our legal department reviews and clears those decisions.”

James, via email to SC Times, noted the same, while also adding that he intends next week to propose that the head of public works routinely collect rail safety data and present it to the city council on a quarterly basis. Additionally, he said, he also plans to propose establishing a “pedestrian and bicycle rail safety awareness program.”

“It will be vital for the city to gather safety data to provide to the FRA on a periodic basis in order to prevent a lapse of the waiver from reoccurring,” he wrote, adding, “It is essential we show the FRA a protracted, proactive and vigorous rail safety program in order to preclude a reoccurrence of this unfortunate situation and to keep our PAWS.”

The city initially petitioned for another five-year waiver roughly a year ago, but it wasn’t until this past fall that the FRA’s Safety Board officially denied the city’s request over compliance issues related to the PAWS’ decibel levels and other maintenance concerns found during a series of inspections.

Without the waiver granting the use of the PAWS, which was approved in 2015 to establish the quiet zones, trains are required by federal regulations to sound the locomotive horns four times ahead of each crossing.

Since that time, the city has worked to remedy the issue and was given an opportunity by the FRA to undergo another inspection of the PAWS, so the safety board could reconsider the renewal request.

It’s unclear as of this posting why the apparent approval is for a three-year period, as opposed to the five-year waiver initially sought. Both Duncan and James said they couldn’t comment on that specific matter.

The anticipated decision follows the conclusion of a 30-day comment period that the FRA had initiated between February and March, enabling the public to weigh in on the circumstances of the train horns and express their desire to restore the quiet zones.

The FRA’s decision was initially anticipated in late March; however, according to Brown, there hasn’t been a delay. She echoed her previous statement that “decisions are not made public until the petitioner is formally notified in writing.”

