City Approves Entitlements for Memory Care Facility Development

By Shawn Raymundo

Plans to construct a new memory care facility for the elderly in San Clemente took a significant step forward last month, when the city council approved the entitlements for the mover of the project to develop land next to Pacific Coast Church.

Artis Senior Living of San Clemente has proposed to construct and operate a 72-bed residential care facility for seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease and other related memory disorders on 2 ½ acres of space on Calle Frontera, backing up against Interstate-5.

According to the city, the “facility would be divided into four unique residential ‘neighborhoods,’ each containing a communal living room, den, residential kitchen, and dining room where meals are served.”

The residents’ rooms would be one-bed private studios roughly 250 square feet in size. The facility is also set to have a community center, studio space for activities and gatherings, a barber/salon, and a health center.

To address previous concerns the city council had raised over such assisted-living facilities’ impact on ambulatory services, the city included as a condition of approval a stipulation requiring Artis to be responsible for the transportation of its residents to doctor’s appointments and non-emergency services.

“The business operator shall be responsible to handle all back-to-bed and back-to-fee issues for the development’s residents and not rely on emergency services,” the condition states. “Ambulatory services shall only be used in the event of emergencies.”

At the outset of the council’s discussion over the project during the March 17 meeting, councilors briefly debated whether to postpone the item to a future meeting, just at it had done for two other items, so there could be a better opportunity for the public to weigh in on the proposal.

To encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city limited seating in the council chambers for the meeting.

Noting that the project had gone through the Design Review Subcommittee and Planning Commission without any opposition from the public, the majority of the councilors agreed to move forward with deliberations and vote.

Stephanie Roxas, the city’s senior planner, explained that the council’s approval during its March 17 meeting was a project milestone for Artis. The company was in escrow to buy the property from Pacific Coast Church, and the sale was contingent upon securing the entitlements.

“The project does not require approvals from other regulatory agencies, such as the Coastal Commission,” Roxas said in an email. “So whenever Artis is ready to start the building permit process, the City will be ready to receive the plans.”

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.