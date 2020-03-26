City Approves Mural for Pier Bathroom

By Shawn Raymundo

A new mural could soon adorn the utility door of the restroom facility at the end of the San Clemente Pier, as the city council this month approved the installation and design of the artwork that will be completed in conjunction with the capital improvement project to renovate the pier bathrooms.

The mural, titled “Open Door Policy” and designed by Andriana “Andi” Goud, depicts an octopus walking onto the pier. It’s meant to represent the historic pier, “in that the octopus is native to this area, and the door is meant to be seamless with the building,” the city explained in an agenda report.

The council voted on the mural installation as part of the consent calendar for the March 17 meeting. Items listed on the consent calendar can be voted on in one motion without discussion, unless a councilmember or citizen requests to pull an item for deliberation.

Last fall, local nonprofit organization PierPride Foundation launched an art contest as part of its efforts to renovate and revitalize the San Clemente Pier restroom. To judge the submissions, it commissioned a committee comprising two of its members, the president of the San Clemente Art Association, one councilmember and the city’s recreation manager.

“After review, the committee selected ‘Open Door Policy’ for its playful design and unique, eye-catching character,” the city said in its report.

The renovation project was slated for completion by Memorial Day. It will include a new drinking fountain with a water bottle fill station and skylights, which is being paid for with funding donated by PierPride.