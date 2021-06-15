City Begins to Reopen Facilities, Offices

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The city of San Clemente’s facilities and offices began to gradually reopen for services on Tuesday, June 15, when California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and reopened the state’s economy.

The Recreation Division has returned to regular operations at all facilities, and over the course of the next four weeks, the city plans to gradually reopen more of its facilities and grant public access to services.

However, the city said that its reopening operations are subject to change based on state and county guidance. In its plans, the city also said that it will continue to follow state and county regulations regarding the use of face masks.

“Persons who have been fully vaccinated can enter and use all city facilities without face coverings; persons who are unvaccinated should continue to use face coverings when visiting city facilities,” the city said in a press release.

The city disclosed that the San Clemente Aquatics Center will be available by reservation and drop-in.

Public lap-swim reservations will be allotted for 60-minute time blocks during all operating hours, drop-in swim will be limited to three swimmers per lane at peak times, and up to 50 people can use the pool during recreational swim.

Shared equipment will be available for public use, and the locker room will open for full use.

Additionally, the San Clemente Community Center office will resume room rentals for meetings and events. The center’s office will be accessible for in-person services and transactions during specified hours, and the Sunday Farmers Market will continue to be held in the community center and public library parking lot.

Playgrounds will have no capacity limits, and all swings will be replaced. The city will also resume sport field rentals and tournaments without restrictions or requirements.

Information on the reopening of additional facilities and offices can be found on the city’s website, san-clemente.org/home.

Related