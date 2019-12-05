City, Chamber, Marine Monument Accepting Gift Donations for Children

Staff

The city of San Clemente, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce and the Marine Monument at Park Semper Fi are asking the local community to donate Christmas gifts for children of Marine Corps families.

The three entities collectively sponsor the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines Christmas Children Gifts & Annual BBQ for 1,200 Marine families at the San Onofre Beach Club area of Camp Pendleton. The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m.

From now until Dec. 18, local residents can drop of their gift donations at the four red bins located around town: The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce office at 1231 Puerta Del Sol, #200; The front lobby of City Hall, 910 Calle Negocio; The San Clemente Community Center, 100 North Calle Seville; and the Vista Hermosa Sports Park, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa.

The gifts will go to children ages 1 through 10. Tax-deductible gift donations can also be made at marinemonument.com.