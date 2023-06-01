People of all ages seeking short-term or long-time employment will find plenty of opportunities at the Orange County Career & Summer Job Fair on Friday, June 2, held at the Outlets at San Clemente from noon to 4 p.m.

The Orange County Workforce and Economic Development Division is partnering with the City of San Clemente and the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce for the event, where more than 60 employers will have booths.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress well for the event and bring multiple copies of their resumes, as they will have opportunities to connect with potential employers and streamline their job hunt.

For employers, they’ll be able to speak with top talent, review resumes, and conduct interviews.

Employees and prospective employees can register for the free event at business.scchamber.com.

Email info@scchamber.com for questions.