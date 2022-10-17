City Clerk, Treasurer to Resign, Leaving Vacancies for Council to Fill

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: City Clerk Joanne Baade (pictured here) and City Treasurer Mark Taylor recently submitted mid-term resignations, leaving their seats open for the City Council to fill either through an appointment process or a special election. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

By C. Jayden Smith

City Clerk Joanne Baade and City Treasurer Mark Taylor are each stepping down from their positions, prompting the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to determine how the city will fill the key vacancies.

Baade, who is serving her fourth term in office, submitted her resignation to the council on Oct. 1, calling her decision a “bittersweet moment” as she has “loved serving the City of San Clemente.”

“But now that I am a grandmother, it is time for me to move on to a new chapter in my life,” Baade wrote about her decision. “I will miss working with you, the City staff, and the people of San Clemente, but I intend to stay in San Clemente and am available to help in this transition and beyond.”

Two days after Baade notified the council, Taylor, who was appointed to the role in early 2013, emailed Baade to let her know of his own decision to also resign. Taylor also noted his availability to train or answer questions from his eventual replacement.

“It has been my pleasure and honor to serve the citizens of San Clemente in my role as City Treasurer since being appointed on March 19, 2013,” Taylor wrote.

Baade and Taylor were both reelected to office in 2020 to serve four-year terms that are set to expire in November 2024—leaving two years of time for their successors to fill. Their resignations will become effective 60 days from the dates their letters were sent, or sooner if the council appoints people to fill their positions.

The options on the table for the council include starting a formal recruitment process to appoint a replacement to one or both roles, or to call a special election, which could cost the city between $322,722 and $377,435.

The council’s discussion on Tuesday will come a few weeks before voters choose whether both the clerk and treasurer’s offices should remain elective or appointed by the council.

On behalf of the City Council, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan and Councilmember Kathy Ward authored arguments in favor of allowing the council to appoint the positions.

In the argument, they wrote that a recruitment and interview process that prioritizes qualifications and experience would mean someone qualified would be chosen to take on the role, rather than someone who ran a successful political campaign.

The arguments noted that at least two-thirds of California cities appoint candidates to the two offices. It also stated that the clerk position had especially grown more complex, could not be deemed ceremonial, or affected by political motivations.

“Once hired, an appointed city clerk can be held accountable to perform to the same high standards established for other executive staff,” the argument stated, adding, “San Clemente residents deserve impartial, exemplary service by a full-time, qualified City Clerk who is neutral on all issues.”

Find out more information about the ballot measures by viewing San Clemente Times’ 2022 Election Guide.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

