City Closes Beach Parking Lots, Pier

By Shawn Raymundo

The city on Tuesday, March 24, escalated its efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by announcing that it will be closing the pier to the public, as well as city-owned parking lots that provide access to the beaches.

“All City-owned beachfront parking lots and the San Clemente Municipal Pier will close to the public until further notice,” the city said in a press release. “This action aligns with the most recent guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office to limit public gatherings and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, the parking lots at Linda Lane, Pier Bowl & Parque Del Mar and T-Street will close. The North Beach Parking Lot will also close, with the exception of spots available for commuters using the Metrolink.

The beaches and beach trail will remain open, the city said, before noting that “this is subject to change pending further guidance or directives from the County of Orange or the California Department of Public Health.”

“Users must follow social distancing guidelines and maintain a six-foot separation from people that are not part of their households at all times,” the city said in its release.

Questions regarding the closures due to the novel coronavirus can be directed to the city by email at covid19@san-clemente.org. Additional information on the closures can also be found at san-clemente.org/coronavirus.