City Council Candidates File Intention Statements for November Run

By C. Jayden Smith

Ahead of the official nomination period for persons looking to run in the San Clemente City Council election this November, four have already declared their intentions to seek the local office.

Among the four hopefuls are Donna Vidrine, Aaron Washington, and Zhen Wu, all of whom ran previously during the 2020 elections. Cameron Cosgrove has joined the other three in submitting their Candidate Intention Statements, or 501 forms, to the City Clerk’s office.

Cosgrove currently serves as a member of the city’s Planning Commission, and Washington sits on the Beaches, Parks, and Recreation Commission. Washington finished third in the 2020 General Election that saw two seats available, garnering 16.6% (8,278) of the vote.

In the city’s Special Election to fill the vacant seat left by Dan Bane, Vidrine also placed third with 5,635 votes (19.38%), while Wu finished in fifth with 3,468 (11.92%).

The 501 forms must be filled out prior to receiving campaign funds. The nomination period runs from July 18 to Aug. 12.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

