By Councilmember Mark Enmeier

Over the first two months of my tenure as a city councilmember, I have had the opportunity to meet with all the different department chairs of our municipal organization.

From the Beaches Parks and Recreation Department to our Water Reclamation Plant, our city employees work throughout the days and months to make sure that this town is functional and that we maintain our high standard for quality of life.

I believe, however, that we can do better.

During the pandemic and economic downturn, our city took precautions in our hiring practices. Key staff personnel who left for greener pastures were not necessarily replaced. The remaining staff found themselves taking on extra responsibilities, without extra compensation.

They did this with a smile on their face, because they carried with them the character and pride of being a San Clemente employee. As hard-working as they are, this situation was unsustainable. As a result, our city has lost some amazing talent to neighboring cities who offered them better pay and fewer hours.

Even as some staff were replaced with new hires, after they were trained, they found that they could be paid more elsewhere, have a shorter commute to work, and be more appreciated for the work that they were doing.

We have become a revolving door of city employees. This is extremely expensive in time, talent, and treasure. Currently, 15% of our budgeted positions are unfilled. It is apparent we took those who serve our city for granted, and our town has felt the effects of this.

As citizens, we have an expectation that our government institutions be both lean and efficient. However, in our local government, we have become so lean that we have lost our efficiency. When our city cannot meet the community expectations for our quality of life, then we verge on a crisis.

This manifests itself when community pool hours are shortened because we don’t have enough lifeguards. We see it in the backlog of our planning department when it takes months for simple renovations to be approved.

Most pronounced, however, is on our beaches and downtown area, where our city’s lack of code enforcement has infringed on our quality of life.

We need code enforcers to monitor the areas of North Beach and our trails. We need Park Rangers who are paid more than In-N-Out workers so that they are willing to be there at 2 a.m. on a Saturday morning. We need to have people who can take the burden off our deputy sheriffs so that they can fulfill the job of protecting our streets.

And, let’s be honest, this will take budgeted money to enact. But the alternative is to continue wasting money in the costs of training new hires rather than investing in the assets that we already have.

When this community decides that it is in our best interest to show our appreciation to our city personnel through just and equitable compensation of their time and abilities, then our community’s quality of life will continue to grow greater together.Mark Enmeier was elected to the San Clemente City Council in 2022.