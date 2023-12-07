Mark Enmeier

By Councilmember Mark Enmeier

As we approach the end of 2023, I thought it would be a good idea to take a moment to reflect on all that our city has achieved this year, as well as the challenges we have overcome. While this list is not comprehensive, I hope that it shows the pride that we can take as a community in our town.

In terms of our accomplishments, we should first consider the fact that we have successfully hosted three World Surf League Finals in a row, with a fourth one scheduled for next year. On top of that, our high school continues to bring home state and league championships in all fields of athletics.

We also have hosted amazing festivals and celebrations, including our first Dia de los Muertos at Max Berg Plaza Park. In the spring, we saw the expansion of our trolley service to southside El Camino Real.

Then, in the summer, we hired more OC deputies, as well as private security to patrol North Beach and our Beach Trail. In November, the city successfully opened eight new pickleball courts at Steed Park. Monumentally, this winter we will see the culmination of 20 years of work as 250,000 cubic feet of sand will be placed on our beaches.

We also had numerous challenges to overcome. Heavy rains last winter caused two landslides resulting in massive damage to apartment complexes, as well as our beloved Casa Romantica.

North Beach needed some TLC, as it was becoming a magnet for illicit behavior.

We also had several personnel changes as the city hired a new city manager, a new law firm and appointed a new councilmember.

Right when things were starting to calm down, the city was threatened with a lawsuit if we did not transition from an at-large voting system to a by-district system.

Through all these challenges, there was a common theme between the council, the staff and the community of respectfully working together to address these issues. We may not have agreed on every solution or outcome, but we still listened to one another as we navigated the road ahead.

We were able to transcend the vitriol and rancor that is seen in our national politics so that we can make government work on the local level. For me, this is why it is a pleasure and joy to serve this city. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do so.

Looking forward to 2024, there are still plenty of issues for us to tackle. First on the list is the growing encampment just on the outskirts of our city and county boundaries. I believe that we can find a path forward that allows us to both enforce our city ordinances while also showing dignity to those who need assistance.

Next, the city needs more workforce housing. Veterans, teachers, nurses, first responders and city employees are finding the cost of living here unattainable. We should be doing all we can to make sure that those who serve our city and residents most are also able to reside here.

At the same time, certain state legislation is challenging our local autonomy regarding sober living homes. A one-size-fits-all approach to tackling this sensitive issue does not work in our town.

Finally, we will need to have a difficult conversation about revenue. The sand that we have been waiting for so long has finally arrived at a cost of $12 million. Thankfully, for this first round, our city only needed to pay $2 million, while the federal government covered the rest.

Unfortunately, for the next 50 years, the city will need to fund half of the cost of subsequent rounds. That means we will need an additional $6 million or more every six years. We are not currently budgeted for that expenditure.

While these issues may seem daunting, none of them are insurmountable. What makes our city one of the best places to live in the world is more than just our beaches, lifestyle and weather, but rather the community of camaraderie that has been built here over generations.

It is in that tradition of finding unity in the common good that defines the identity of our town as we move forward into the new year.

Mark Enmeier was elected to the San Clemente City Council in 2022.