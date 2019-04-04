By Kathy Ward

Spring is here! It’s time to shrug off the cloudy days of winter and get out in the sunshine and celebrate everything our city has to offer.

April has several city offerings, including the very popular Garden Fest & Spring Plant Sale on April 13, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Community Center, featuring huge bargains on drought-tolerant species, a garden flea market and garden activities for children. The city will provide the latest information for water conservation in San Clemente.

Also on April 13 is Earth Day San Clemente, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Parque Del Mar. This free community event is sponsored by the City of San Clemente and the Watershed Task Force. There will be live music, kids’ crafts, educational displays and demonstrations and artists.

Start your Earth Day by attending the beach cleanup at 8:30 a.m. Supplies will be provided.

April 28 is The Sensational Springtacular and Summer Camp Palooza!

Egg Hunts begin at 10 a.m. for ages 1-and-under; 10:30 a.m. for 2-3 years old /4-6 years old; and 11 a.m. for 7-9 years old /10-12 years old.

While at The Sensational Springtacular, stop by the Summer Camp Palooza for information and discounts on 2019 Summer Camps. Visit booths, meet instructors and earn free admission to our “Splashtacular” at the Aquatics Center from noon-4 p.m.

“Splashtacular” is a recreational swim for all ages at the Aquatics Center (noon-4 p.m.), featuring a swim with Snorkel Bunny and a dive in the Underwater Egg Hunt. Free entry for Summer Camp Palooza participants; otherwise, standard recreation fees apply. Visit the city website for a complete list of all the activities on April 28.

Summer Camps this year include a day camp Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and includes daily swimming, arts & crafts, sports, and field trips. There are also camps for Aquatics, Gymnastics, Cheer & Tumbling, Performance Arts & Film, Dance, Surf & Beach and many more.

For teens, there are offerings of volleyball, golf, guitar, ocean fishing, martial arts and more.

Don’t forget to enroll in San Clemente Junior Guards, for ages 9-17. Swim tests are going on this month, with a couple dates only in June and July. For more information, visit the City of San Clemente website.

Do you want to get your child ready for Junior Guards? There’s a camp for that, too. It is held at the Aquatics Center for ages 8-15. Youth can improve their swimming skills and learn a basic understanding of water rescue and first aid.

Youth that participate in Junior Guards learn skills they will use throughout their lifetime.

San Clemente Recreation has year-round offerings for adults, too. There are a number of dance classes, including Ballet, Belly Dancing and Country Line Dancing. Adult classes also include Art, Fitness, Music, Tai Chi, Pickleball, Tennis, Martial Arts, League Softball and Soccer.

Last but not least, there is even a class for the canine in your family: Dog Manners Crash Course. All of you who have that new puppy, this one’s for you.

Our Aquatics Center and Ole Hanson Beach Club hold classes and offer swimming throughout the year. However you want to move, we have a class for you. You can visit the City of San Clemente Recreation Magazine online and register at: san-clemente.org/recreation-community/classes-programs

I want to end my column by saying goodbye to Eric Heinz, our reporter for the SC Times. I understand he is sticking around another month, so everyone will have an opportunity to talk to him and wish him well. This column is my chance to say thank you for sitting with us through many hours of meetings and events and thank you for caring about our city.

Kathy Ward is a city councilmember who was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.