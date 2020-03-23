City Extends Public Facilities Closure Indefinitely

By Shawn Raymundo

Following the city’s decision last week to close all public facilities for a seven-day period as part of the ongoing effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, it announced late Sunday, March 22, to extend the public closure indefinitely.

“Effective March 23, 2020, City facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice,” the city stated in a press release, adding, that the “decision will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis as new directives are handed down from the California Public Health Department, California Governor’s Office, and Orange County Healthcare Agency.”

The city notes that the staff will remain available by phone and email from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the weekdays, except for alternating Fridays, referred to as Dark Fridays. Select staff, the city advised, are likely to be working in split shifts.

According to the city, the closures extend to all playgrounds as well as basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts. Parks, beaches and trails, however, will remain open.

“Additionally, please be advised that while parks, beaches, and trails remain open, it remains imperative that users practice social distancing,” the city said in its release. “To encourage this and deter any unnecessary contact or crowding, all playgrounds, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and volleyball courts will remain closed until further notice.”

More information on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can be found at san-clemente.org/coronavirus.