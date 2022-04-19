City Facing Criticism from Citizens Over Publishing Private Information

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By C. Jayden Smith

More than a year since the November 2020 censure of Councilmember Laura Ferguson, the city has not yet shed all of the fallout from that fall evening.

Citizens have recently taken to council meetings to voice frustration with the city after learning that their written public comments relating to the Nov. 23, 2020 censure had been posted without redacting personal information such as email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses—raising questions on whether the city violated residents’ rights to privacy.

The issue was most recently brought up at the City Council’s April 5 meeting by residents including Amanda Quintanilla, an outspoken member of the community who has raised the issue to city officials since this past January, calling on them to get the information removed.

“At the last City Council meeting, I requested that your assistants take down this information, and nothing was done,” she said during the early-April meeting. “I’ve sent many emails to all of you and other representatives such as Sen. (Pat) Bates and District Attorney (Todd) Spitzer, so this matter has to be addressed.”

Citing Article One, Section One of the California Constitution—which states, among other things, that all people have the right to privacy—Quintanilla has alleged those residents who submitted comments for the censure had their rights violated when the city published their information.

The council is scheduled to take up a discussion on the issue during its next meeting on Tuesday night, April 19.

As of this posting, City Manager Erik Sund and City Attorney Scott Smith had not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Correspondence from Spitzer’s office to Quintanilla and other residents earlier this month noted that the DA’s office had worked with the city to address citizen complaints, and further explained that all requested removals of information had been conducted.

A review of the city’s website where the comments are posted shows that while some of the citizens’ information has been blacked out, others’ personal info remains. Quintanilla argues that regardless of whether a person submits a request, all the personal info should be redacted.

In an interview with San Clemente Times this past week, Quintanilla explained that she first knew about the city’s posting in January while she was preparing for an upcoming council meeting and perusing the city’s website.

She noticed two links that took her to the list of public comments from the November 2020 meeting in which she saw several names she recognized and people’s information.

Seeing that the commenters’ information was not redacted, Quintanilla said she quickly grew worried and contacted the people on the list whom she knew, with several of them telling her they were unaware of the information on the website.

One email in particular that was published online was from Ferguson’s son, a minor. In the email, he defended his mother’s First Amendment right to free speech and argued against her censure. When the city published the email, it included his personal email address.

Ferguson told SC Times that she demanded the city take down her son’s identifying information and that of others this past January, but a delay in response led to her contacting the district attorney.

“In my 18½ years with the city, there was never a practice to publish public comments and let alone private identifying information on the government website,” Ferguson said in an email before claiming that the city targeted her son and those who submitted comments in her favor.

The latest argument over citizens’ privacy rights comes years after Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) had also published contact information of those who submitted comment cards for a June 2017 forum.

Quintanilla pointed out that the TCA removed the flagged information within a week.

“Whereas, the city, I mean, it’s been, what, three months now, and they haven’t done anything,” she said. “Of course, they’re going to address it, but it’s just a matter of clicking and deleting. That’s it, and that could be resolved within seconds.”

Beyond getting the city to redact the information, Quintanilla said, Spitzer’s office should conduct a serious investigation into the matter to determine how and why the issue has progressed the way it has.

“(I think) that anybody that opposes or has any concerns with the city, that this could happen to them,” Quintanilla said. “There’s definitely a chilling factor that may affect other communication, a lot of people not wanting to send any emails or make public comments, and that’s not right.”

The council’s meeting will start at 5 p.m. at the San Clemente Community Center on 100 Calle Seville, and will also be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

