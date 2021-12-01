City Gives Parking Pass Holder Grace Period for Renewals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

San Clemente Parking Pass holders will have an additional couple of weeks to get their parking permits renewed, as the city will offer a grace period through Jan. 14 for passes that are set to expire on Dec. 31.

The grace period, the city said in a press release on Monday, Nov. 29, will be in effect because city offices will be closed for its annual furlough between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3. The city offices are scheduled to reopen Jan. 4.

“After the grace period has expired, all residents are expected to have their parking permits renewed,” the city said in its announcement.

San Clemente residents can purchase the permits to park in city-operated metered parking spaces for $50. Non-residents can also pay for the permits for $100. Those looking to apply for a parking permit can do so at san-clemente.org/parking.

According to the city, permits are mailed out within two business days. For more information about the parking permits, contact the city’s finance division at 949.361.8315.

