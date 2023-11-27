The City of San Clemente has yet to approve the installation of wireless equipment on an American Tower Corporation-owned communications facility, city officials confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 21, as the city has extended its timeline to review the building permit in question.

Community Development Director Adam Atamian told the San Clemente Times that the city and project applicant Dish Wireless have entered into a tolling agreement, or an agreement that suspends a corresponding statute of limitations for a certain period of time.

The city has until Thursday, Nov. 30, to analyze Dish’s request to attach three panel antennas onto the existing structure situated in Rancho San Clemente.

The decision follows a Nov. 8 joint study session involving the San Clemente City Council and Planning Commission, during which officials reviewed permitting procedures for wireless communications facilities in town and a case study for the existing facility located at 616 Del Dios.

“This is what they should have done from the beginning,” resident Kortney Morrow told SC Times, referring to her desire for the city to do what she claimed as proper due diligence regarding the facility.

Residents of the Harbor View Estates subdivision in Rancho San Clemente first grew concerned about the tower—which they believed to be abandoned for roughly 30 years, according to Morrow—when they saw construction crews near the site in July.

The city and American Tower had executed a Voluntary Compliance Agreement in July to reduce the tower’s height from 138 to 70 feet, according to a staff report for an Oct. 17 council meeting. The city also approved a building permit for the height adjustment on Aug. 30.

At an October council meeting, residents spoke further about the issue, which led to the city committing to not issue further permits until after meeting with RSC residents.

That meeting occurred on Nov. 8, despite previous comments from city staff stating cities don’t have significant discretion concerning requests to add equipment onto cell towers—a process called collocation or colocation.

Staff cited the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which the judicial system has interpreted to limit local control over requests that meet corresponding standards and prevent municipalities from considering the effects on the environment or resident health.

“I think it was pretty alarming for the Planning Commission to hear all of these (resident) concerns and how this process went down,” Morrow said, referring to residents’ complaints over the legitimacy of the project’s development.

RSC residents have argued that American Tower’s collocation request should’ve been denied, based on the belief that the project site was never approved to be used for a cellular facility. They claim it was unqualified to be authorized according to the “eligible facilities requests” portion of Section 6409 of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012.

Morrow also referenced a conversation between residents and a representative of San Diego Gas & Electric, who came out to the tower site the day before the study session. According to Morrow, the representative said there was no power at the site and thus no antennas there could be utilized.

“We presented that information at the meeting, because that’s a very easy way for the city to determine if there’s continued use,” she said. “If there’s no power there and (American Tower) can’t produce a bill for the course of the time that they’ve owned this, then that has not been in continual use.”

According to Morrow, the Harbor View Estates homeowners association has retained an attorney, who sent a letter to the city outlining where it allegedly erred in the process and in signing the Voluntary Compliance Agreement.

Although residents are encouraged by the city’s decision to review the proposed project further, they understand the end result could swing in dramatically different ways, Morrow said.

“It’s not a done deal,” she continued. “I think a lot’s going to happen between now and Dec. 5, at that (meeting where) City Council will be present to see what American Tower has come back with, if anything.”

Atamian said it was too early to confirm whether the item will be discussed at the Dec. 5 council meeting.