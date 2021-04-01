City Initiates Yearly Weed Abatement Program

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

With spring officially here, San Clemente’s property owners are being reminded by the city of their responsibility to remove weeds and debris from their undeveloped land parcels, as well as vacant, developed parcels.

The native and naturalized landscape of San Clemente is susceptible to fire, due to the growth of both weeds and native habitat, noted Ed Stewart, the weed abatement contract administrator for the city. As summer approaches, he said, it’s especially important to reduce the potential for fires.

Stewart explained that once a property owner has cleaned their properties and trimmed all weeds to a height no higher than one inch from the ground, it must be maintained for the remainder of the year.

Citing the Orange County Fire Authority, Stewart said properties with existing native habitat should be thinned by 50%.

The city’s deadline for the removal of the weeds and refuse is May 15. For those properties that remain unabated after that date, the city’s weed abatement contractor, Stewart and Associates, will clear the lots as required, and then bill the cost of removal to the property owners.

For additional information and to ask questions about the city’s weed abatement program, contact Stewart and Associates by phone at 949.498.9250 or email at ed@estewartinc.com.

