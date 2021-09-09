City Invites Skaters to Register for SC Open Skateboard Contest

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Photo: A skateboarder runs through the Ralphs Skate Court during the 2016 SC Open contest. Photo: File/Eric Heinz

Staff

Young skaters will have a chance to show off their skills in a series of competitions next weekend, when the city hosts its 20th annual SC Open Skateboard Contest at Ralphs Skate Court.

In conjunction with the Friends of San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Foundation, the city is inviting skaters aged 5 through 17 to compete in various male and female divisions, as well as open skate and trick contests.

The contest, which kicks off with a band performing the opening ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, will also feature a vendor fair and food and beverages.

There will be two awards ceremonies, one at 5:45 p.m. for skaters 11 and younger, and another at 7:40 p.m. for those 12 and older.

Early-bird registration for the event is $20 per skater through Friday, Sept. 17. Skaters can still register for $35 the day of the event, starting at 1 p.m.

The city emphasizes that all participants will be required to wear safety equipment such as a helmet and knee and elbow pads.

To register with the city online, head to san-clemente.org/home.

