City Issues 7-Day Closure of Public Facilities Amid Coronavirus Spread

By Shawn Raymundo

To help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus to both citizens and staff, the city announced Monday, March 16, that it has closed public facilities including San Clemente City Hall and has canceled several upcoming meetings except for the city council’s on Tuesday night.

City council meetings, the city noted in a press release, will continue as scheduled, though with “proper social distancing modifications.”

“Community members are encouraged to watch City Council meetings via the City’s live feed,” the city said in its release, referring to its YouTube channel. “If attendance is required, the public needs to practice proper personal hygiene such as frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue.”

According to the city, hand sanitizer and tissues will be provided to those who attend the meetings at the Council Chambers, where there will also be signage advertising social distancing requirements.

The city said that all upcoming commission, committee and board meetings are canceled until further notice.

And effective Monday, city hall, the Utilities Building, San Clemente Community Center, San Clemente Aquatics Center, San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and the Ole Hanson Beach Club will be closed to the public for seven days.

“All City employees will report to work as usual and conduct City business by phone and e-mail. The only change will be that the public will not have in-person access to employees at City Hall,” the city said in a press release.

Fire, police, parks maintenance, street maintenance and waste disposal personnel will continue operating in the field, uninterrupted, according to the city.

City staff will be available by phone and email Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the city said.

“We understand that some of these measures will be an inconvenience and we thank the community for its understanding as we work through this evolving situation,” the city said in its release.