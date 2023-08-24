As San Clemente residents, city officials and commissions debate over the design of a potential 24-court pickleball facility at Richard T. Steed Memorial Park, City Manager Andy Hall will be the one to make sure any future construction fits into the city’s budgets.

With roughly 22 years of experience as a city manager, nine of which were spent in Imperial Beach before moving into the same role in San Clemente, Hall has faced his fair share of arduous tasks.

He faces a similar situation now, with a potential $11 million project looming if the Beaches, Parks, & Recreation Commission and City Council approve the design of a 24-court pickleball hub, which used to be only 16 courts as of a few months ago.

On May 2, the council approved an updated master plan for Steed Park that included ideas for a baseball hub, mountain bike hub, parking hub, recreation hub, and skatepark hub. Each hub came with a list of several actions that would create new sites for recreation or enhance an existing area.

From the most expensive to the least, the recreation hub came with a price tag of nearly $6.77 million, followed by a baseball at about $3.14 million, $3.1 for the skatepark, $156 million for mountain biking and an additional $438,987 for parking.

Beaches, Parks, & Recreation Department Director Samantha Wylie mentioned corporate sponsorships, fundraising events, and grants as funding strategies.

At the following meeting, the council voted to increase the number of courts at the pickleball facility to 24 from 16.

Months later, at an Aug. 8 BPR Commission meeting, during which members discussed the facility’s design, Hall advised the commission not to move faster than what they were comfortable with given that the $11 million project wouldn’t be built for at least a few years.

“That’s the estimate in today’s dollars, just to give you some ideas about how much that kind of facility would cost,” he said. “It is very expensive, as you know, to do work as a city; we do have to adhere to prevailing wage and some of the other things.”

Hall spoke to the San Clemente Times on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, about his philosophy toward addressing large city projects.

He emphasized the need for a solid planning process, in which all people involved understand the end point the city is trying to reach.

“It’s a little bit like in Alice in Wonderland, where the cat asks, ‘Well, how do you know you got there if you don’t know where you’re going?’ ” he said.

San Clemente itself has seen examples of projects implemented in a manner inconsistent with city plans, Hall added, which forces people to go back and modify plans and increases people’s workload.

Having a plan that everyone sticks to makes it easier to find funding and coordinate next steps, he said.

“I think it can’t be shoot from the hip,” said Hall. “I think that there has to be a pretty good roadmap in place if you’re going to do it in the most financially responsible way.”

Before addressing the price tag that comes with the pickleball hub, Hall spoke about understanding whether the city was building a facility for public recreational use, tournament use, or both.

Regardless, the project would have to be “beneficial for the community.”

“This is local government, and everything we do should have a demonstrable benefit to our residents,” he said. “If we’re going to build pickleball facilities, we should make sure, first and foremost, they’re available to our residents for their use.”

Hall added that tournament play shouldn’t be the primary goal.

Regarding the overall budgeting process, as the city hasn’t been overly excessive in terms of a positive or negative operation position, Hall said it was important to have projects planned out while remembering that such plans don’t mean projects will start construction in the immediate future.

The city has prioritized operating on a steady financial basis, in bad or good times, according to Hall, which means that it can’t always take advantage of a “really hot market.”

“I think it’s really important that we stay within our financial means, and if that means that we don’t build as many projects or capital improvements in a given year, that’s fine,” he said. “I don’t think we should get ahead of ourselves.”

Hall added that he was a believer in the “pay as you go” mindset, which states that cities shouldn’t build until they have money in place.

He again stressed the need for having plans set in stone before securing funding, which eases the process of finding grants and can potentially encourage the community to step forward and contribute.

“We shouldn’t be spending any municipal funds without a solid plan in play, that has received input from the public, that the public can support, that the public wants,” said Hall. “Again, it’s the public’s money, it’s not (city officials’). It’s the residents’ money, and we have an obligation to spend that as wisely and prudently as possible.”

The $11 million for pickleball is not in the city’s budget, Hall confirmed.

“What’s in the budget is to complete the planning for the park, and then we’re going to seek a funding from a variety of sources,” he said.