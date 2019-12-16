City Manager Makshanoff to Resign

By Shawn Raymundo

James Makshanoff, San Clemente’s current city manager, is expected to step down from his post next month as he is poised to become the city of Pomona’s next chief executive.

Though Mayor Dan Bane said he was surprised by Makshanoff’s resignation to the council late last week, he was quick to sing the city manager’s praises, noting that he’s been instrumental in helping the city tackle its issues.

“James has been here for several years and he’s been sort of a keystone in a lot of the issues we’re facing in terms of strategy and all that. So I was disappointed to learn that he’s leaving,” Bane said. “But, obviously, we wish James the best of luck and what he’s doing out in Pomona and I know that they’ll be in good hands.”

The Pomona City Council on Monday, Dec. 16, is expected to officially hire Makshanoff, approving his contract for an annual salary of $275,000, according to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Makshanoff, who was one of 30 applicants who vied for the position, will replace Pomona’s outgoing City Manager Linda Lowry. The publication reported that Lowry’s last day is set for Dec. 31 while Makshanoff is scheduled to begin on Jan. 21, 2020.

“I’m hoping to buy a few weeks’ time of a transition period but my expectation is he’ll be leaving at some point in January,” Bane said of Makshanoff’s exit date.

As of this posting, Makshanoff did not respond to San Clemente Times’ request for comment.

With Makshanoff departing, Bane said his focus is now on finding a replacement and figuring out what that search will entail.

“Do we need a recruiter? Do we need a sort of committee?” Bane asked. “You know we have a lot of resources here in town, we have former city managers that can help us in the selection process.”

Referring to the role as the city’s quarterback wherein he or she is tasked with executing the council’s strategies, Bane noted that it’s important the city find someone who can hit the ground running while being familiar with the issues of coastal cities and South Orange County.

“Any time you lose an upper-level manager like James, especially a city manager … you lose that institutional knowledge and that comfort of where you’ve been going,” Bane said. “That can be disruptive.”

Makshanoff is no stranger to East Los Angeles County as he had previously held multiple positions, including that of city manager, for the city of Azusa prior to his tenure with the city of San Clemente, the Daily Bulletin reported.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.