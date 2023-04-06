City of San Clemente 2023 Weed Abatement Program

Every spring the City of San Clemente notifies the owners of undeveloped parcels and vacant, developed parcels of their responsibility to remove weeds and debris from those properties. The native and naturalized landscape of San Clemente is susceptible to fire, due to the growth of both weeds and native habitat. As we approach summer, it is especially important to reduce this fire potential. Once a property owner has cleaned their properties and trimmed all weeds to a height no higher than one inch (1”) from the ground, it must be maintained for the remainder of the year. Properties with existing native habitat should be thinned by 50%, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The City deadline for the removal of weeds and refuse is May 15, 2023. For those properties that remain unabated after that date, the City’s Weed Abatement Contractor will clear the lots as required, and then bill the cost of removal to the property owners. Should you have questions or would like further information regarding the City’s weed abatement program, please contact Stewart and Associates, the City of San Clemente’s Weed Abatement Contract Administrator, by telephone: (949) 498-9250 or email: ed@estewartinc.com