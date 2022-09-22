Legal Notices

City of San Clemente: Aviso De Nominados Para Cargo Publico

AVISO DE NOMINADOS PARA CARGO PÚBLICO

POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para el cargo de Miembro del Concejo Municipal para ser electo en la Elección Municipal General que se celebrará en la Ciudad de San Clemente el 8 de noviembre de 2022:

Para miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad vote por no más de tres

Donna Vidrine
Enfermera/Empresaria

Víctor Cabral
Abogado/Empresario

Mark Enmeier
Docente

Martina McBurney-Wheeler
Supervisora de campus

Shane Hirschman
Gerente de creación de contenido

Chanel Fetty
Empresaria/Madre

Ashley Williams
Propietaria de pequeña empresa

Aaron Washington
Subgerente de programas

Zhen Wu
Empresario/Planificador certificado

Thor Johnson
Empresario de San Clemente

Dennis Kamp
Estratega de telecomunicaciones

Steven “Steve” Knoblock
Oficial de audiencias/Concejal

Iniciativas de Ley a ser Sufragadas:

Iniciativa U, Cargo de Secretario Municipal por Nombramiento de San Clemente

¿Debe ser por nombramiento el cargo de Secretario Municipal?

SÍ
NO

Iniciativa V Cargo de Tesorero Municipal por Nombramiento de San Clemente

¿Debe ser por nombramiento el cargo de Tesorero Municipal?

SÍ
NO

Joanne M. Baade
Secretaria Municipal

