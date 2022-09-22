City of San Clemente: Aviso De Nominados Para Cargo Publico

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
AVISO DE NOMINADOS PARA CARGO PÚBLICO
POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para el cargo de Miembro del Concejo Municipal para ser electo en la Elección Municipal General que se celebrará en la Ciudad de San Clemente el 8 de noviembre de 2022:
Para miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad vote por no más de tres
Donna Vidrine
Enfermera/Empresaria
Víctor Cabral
Abogado/Empresario
Mark Enmeier
Docente
Martina McBurney-Wheeler
Supervisora de campus
Shane Hirschman
Gerente de creación de contenido
Chanel Fetty
Empresaria/Madre
Ashley Williams
Propietaria de pequeña empresa
Aaron Washington
Subgerente de programas
Zhen Wu
Empresario/Planificador certificado
Thor Johnson
Empresario de San Clemente
Dennis Kamp
Estratega de telecomunicaciones
Steven “Steve” Knoblock
Oficial de audiencias/Concejal
Iniciativas de Ley a ser Sufragadas:
Iniciativa U, Cargo de Secretario Municipal por Nombramiento de San Clemente
¿Debe ser por nombramiento el cargo de Secretario Municipal?
SÍ
NO
Iniciativa V Cargo de Tesorero Municipal por Nombramiento de San Clemente
¿Debe ser por nombramiento el cargo de Tesorero Municipal?
SÍ
NO
Joanne M. Baade
Secretaria Municipal
