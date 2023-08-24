SECTION 00100

Notice Inviting Bids

CORONADO LANE/ AVENIDA VICTORIA STORM DRAIN IMPROVEMENTS

Project No. 26001

Notice. Public notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente (“City”) will receive sealed bids for the following project:

CORONADO LANE/AVENIDA VICTORIA STORM DRAIN IMPROVEMENTS,

PROJECT NO. 26001

Electronic bids must be submitted prior to 2:00 P.M. on September 12, 2023, on the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal, at which time or thereafter bids will be opened and made available online. Bids received after this time will be considered non-responsive. Prospective bidders must first register as a vendor and then bid on this project via the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids. Project Scope of Work.

The work to be performed, in general, consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications, and contract documents for the installation of approximately 30 linear feet of 12” P.V.C. storm drain pipe and the construction of one (1) storm drain catch basin at Coronado Lane intersection with Avenida Victoria, in the City of San Clemente, CA. The general method of the storm drain construction work includes limited removal and replacement of existing A.C. pavement and Portland cement concrete curb and gutters, erosion control BMP’s, and construction of a new concrete junction structure. The work also includes pedestrian and traffic control and diversion of ground and surface flowing water.

Contract Time: The work must be completed within thirty (30) working days from the date specified in the written Notice to Proceed. License and Registration Requirements.

5.1. State License. Pursuant to California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the City has determined that the Contractor shall possess a valid California contractor’s license for the following classification: Class “A”. Failure to possess the specified license(s) at the time of bid opening shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award the contract to that non-responsive bidder.

5.2. Department of Industrial Relations Registration. Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1725.5 and 1771.1, all contractors and subcontractors that wish to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, or enter into a contract to perform public work must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”). No bid will be accepted nor any contract entered into without proof of the contractor’s and subcontractors’ current registration with the DIR to perform public work. If awarded a contract, the Bidder and its subcontractors, of any tier, shall maintain active registration with the DIR for the duration of the Project.

5.3. City Business License. Prior to the Notice to Proceed for this contract, the Contractor shall possess a valid City of San Clemente business license.

Contract Documents. Bid documents, including instructions to bidders, bidder proposal form, and specifications (not including other documents incorporated by reference) may be downloaded, at no cost, from the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids. Bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids system to view and download the Contract Documents, to be added to the prospective bidders list, and to receive addendum notifications when issued. Bid Proposal and Security.

7.1. Bid Proposal Form. No bid will be received unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City. Bidders must complete line items information (PlanetBids Line Items Tab), and attach a scanned copy of the paper Bid Form (SECTION 00400), Bid Bond (SECTION 004100), Non-Collusion Declaration (SECTION 00420), Contractor Information and Experience Form (SECTION 00430), List of Subcontractors Form (SECTION 00440), Iran Contracting Act Certification (SECTION 00450), Public Works Contractor Registration Certification (SECTION 00460) completed and uploaded in the PlanetBids “Attachments” Tab.

7.2. Bid Security. Each bid proposal must be accompanied by security in the form of cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or bid bond in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the total bid amount. Personal checks or company checks are not acceptable forms of bid security. All certified and cashier’s checks must be drawn on a responsible bank doing business in the United States and shall be made payable to THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE. Bid bonds must be issued by a surety company licensed to do business in the State of California and must be made payable to THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE. Bids not accompanied by the required bid security will be rejected. For electronic submittal of bids, the bid security must be received at the City of San Clemente Public Works office, 910 Calle Negocio, Suite 100, San Clemente, CA 92673 within 24 hours of the bid opening date and time (excluding weekends and holiydays). The bid security must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder, and the outside of the envelope must read as follows:

OFFICIAL BID SECURITY – DO NOT OPEN

CORONADO LANE/AVENIDA VICTORIA STORM DRAIN IMPROVEMENTS,

PROJECT No. 26001

Bid Opening Date: 2:00 P.M. on September 12, 2023

The bid security shall serve as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract. Such guarantee shall be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract within 15 calendar days after written notification that the contract has been awarded to the successful bidder.

Prevailing Wage Requirements.

8.1. General. This project is subject to the prevailing wage requirements applicable to the locality in which the work is to be performed for each craft, classification or type of worker needed to perform the work, including employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, apprenticeship and similar purposes.

8.2. Rates. Prevailing rates are available online at www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR and also available at the City of San Clemente Public Works Department Office at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673. Each Contractor and Subcontractor must pay no less than the specified rates to all workers employed to work on the project. The schedule of per diem wages is based upon a working day of eight hours. The rate for holiday and overtime work must be at least time and one-half.

8.3. Compliance Monitoring. Pursuant to California Labor Code Section 1771.4, all bidders are hereby notified that this project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. In bidding on this project, it shall be the Bidder’s sole responsibility to evaluate and include the cost of complying with all labor compliance requirements under this contract and applicable law in its bid.

Retention. Pursuant to the contract for this project, five percent (5%) of each progress payment will be retained as security for completion of the balance of the work.

Substitution of appropriate securities in lieu of retention amounts from progress payments is permitted pursuant to California Public Contract Code Section 22300. Refer to the contract for further clarification.

Performance and Payment Bonds. The successful bidder, simultaneously with execution of the contract, will be required to provide Faithful Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Bonds are to be secured from a surety that meets all of the State of California bonding requirements, as defined in Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120, and is admitted by the State of California. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting . A Mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held for this bid solicitation at the job site on August 29, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. Refer to the Instructions to Bidders section on how to submit any pre-bid questions. Not Used Instructions to Bidders. Additional and more detailed information is provided in the Instructions to Bidders, which should be carefully reviewed by all bidders before submitting a Bid Proposal. Questions. All questions related to this bid solicitation must be submitted in writing via email to Amir K. Ilkhanipour at ilkhanipoura@san-clemente.org no later than September 5, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS, TO AWARD ALL OR ANY INDIVIDUAL PART/ITEM OF THE BID, AND TO WAIVE ANY INFORMALITIES, IRREGULARITIES OR TECHNICAL DEFECTS IN SUCH BIDS OR IN THE BIDDING PROCESS. ANY CONTRACT AWARDED WILL BE LET TO THE LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER AS DETERMINED FROM THE BASE BID ALONE.

Dated August 16, 2023.

City of San Clemente Public Works Department

910 Calle Negocio

San Clemente, CA 92673

END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS