Notice Inviting Bids

ARCSERV CLOUD DIRECT STORAGE RENEWAL

1. Notice. Public notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente (“City”) will receive sealed bids for the following project:

2. Bid Opening Date. Electronic bids must be received prior to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, on the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal, at which time or thereafter bids will be opened and made available online. Bids received after this time will be considered non-responsive. Prospective bidders must first register as a vendor and then bid on this project via the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at www.sanclemente.org/vendorbids. All bids must be valid for a minimum of 60 days from the date of the advertised bid opening.

3. Bid Specifications and Documents. Bid documents, including instructions to bidders, bidder proposal form, and specifications (not including other documents incorporated by reference) may be accessed, at no cost, from the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids. Bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids system to view and download the Bid Documents, to be added to the prospective bidders list, and to receive addendum notifications when issued.

4. Bid Submittal.

4.1 Bid Proposal Form. No bid will be received unless it is made on a completed proposal form furnished by the City on the PlanetBids website. Bidders must complete line items information on the PlanetBids Line Items Tab.

5. Pre-Bid Meeting. A pre-bid meeting will not be held for this bid solicitation.

6. Instructions to Bidders. Additional and more detailed information is provided in the Instructions to Bidders, which should be carefully reviewed by all bidders before submitting a Bid Proposal.

7. Questions. All questions related to this bid solicitation must be submitted through the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal per the information provided in the Instructions to Bidders. Any other contact to City staff regarding this bid solicitation will be referred back to the PlanetBids system.

THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS, TO AWARD ALL OR ANY INDIVIDUAL PART/ITEM OF THE BID, AND TO WAIVE ANY INFORMALITIES, IRREGULARITIES OR TECHNICAL DEFECTS IN SUCH BIDS OR IN THE BIDDING PROCESS. ANY CONTRACT AWARDED WILL BE LET TO THE LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER AS DETERMINED FROM THE BASE BID ALONE.

Dated September 7, 2023.

City of San Clemente – Information Technology Division

910 Calle Negocio

San Clemente, CA 92673

END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS