City of San Clemente: Notice Inviting Electronic Bids

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

NOTICE INVITING ELECTRONIC BIDS

JIM JOHNSON SPORTS PARK ERRANT BALL NETTING INSTALLATION

City Project No. TBD

Bids shall be submitted electronically through the City’s electronic procurement system (PlanetBids) at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanylD=28939. Bids must be received by no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday October 21, 2021. All bids received after that time will be returned to the Bidder, as they will be deemed disqualified. Only electronic bids submitted through PlanetBids will be accepted. Bid tabulations will be available on PlanetBids immediately following the bid closing.

· Bidders must complete line items information (PlanetBids Line Item Tab).

The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the specifications and contract documents for the JIM JOHNSON SPORTS PARK ERRANT BALL NETTING INSTALLATION Project No.TBD, in the City of San Clemente, California.

The primary scope of the project is to provide and install poles and netting at Jim Johnson Sports Park at 450 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, Ca 92672.

Reference is hereby made to these Specifications for further particulars, and same are by such reference incorporated herein and made a part thereof, the same as though fully set forth hereunder.

Specifications and contract documents are posted in the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanylD=28939

All bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System website to participate in a bid or to be added to prospective bidders list.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations, in accordance with Section 1770 of the California State Labor Code and in accordance with the terms of he Southern California Master Labor Agreement, has heretofore established a prevailing rate of per diem wages to be paid in the construction of the above entitled work. The said wage rates are herein referred to and adopted in this Notice as though fully set forth herein, and said scale is made a part of this Notice by reference.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.1, no contractor or sub-contractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project submitted on or after March 1, 2015 unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. Furthermore, all bidders and contractors are hereby notified that no contractor or sub-contractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.4, all bidders are hereby notified that this project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations.

No bid will be accepted from a contractor who has not been licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division Ill of the Business and Professions Code, State of California. Bidder shall possess a Class “A”, California State Contracting License in good standing, and shall have successfully completed two projects of similar scope for a public agency.

The bidder, by submitting its electronic bid, agrees to and certifies under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of California, that the certification, forms and affidavits submitted as part of this bid are true and correct.

The City of San Clemente reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

____________________________ Kiel Koger Director of Public Works

To be published: September 30, 2021 and October 7, 2021

In light of the current situation there will be NO pre-bid meeting held for the Vista Hermosa Sports Park Fields 5 and 6 Fencing Replacement Project. In-lieu of the pre-bid meeting the City is requiring that any questions in reference to the project be submitted via PlanetBids. The deadline to submit any questions will be Monday, October 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Related