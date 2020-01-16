City of San Clemente: Notice Inviting Sealed Bids: Street Rehabilitation

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

Street Rehabilitation for:

Ave. Presidio (S. El Camino Real to N. Ave. La Esperanza), Project No. 14331

Sealed bid or proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, and will be publicly opened and read on said day and time at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California.

The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the specifications and contract documents for the Street Rehabilitation for Ave. Presidio (S. El Camino Real to N. Ave. La Esperanza), Project No. 14331 in the City of San Clemente, California.

Reference is hereby made to these Specifications for further particulars, and same are by such reference incorporated herein and made a part thereof, the same as though fully set forth hereunder.

Project specifications and contract documents are posted in the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids. All bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System website to participate in a bid or to be added to the prospective bidders list.

No bid will be received unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond, made payable to the City of San Clemente for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract.

The contract does call for monthly progress payments based on the engineer’s estimate of the percentage of work completed. The City will retain 5% of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Government Code Section 14402 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to “substitution of securities.”

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations, in accordance with Section 1770 of the California State Labor Code and in accordance with the terms of the Southern California Master Labor Agreement, has heretofore established a prevailing rate of per diem wages to be paid in the construction of the above entitled work. The said wage rates are herein referred to and adopted in this Notice as though fully set forth herein, and said scale is made a part of this Notice by reference.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.1, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. Furthermore, all bidders and contractors are hereby notified that no contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.4, all bidders are hereby notified that this project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all bids must be on the Bid Form provided, and the outside of the envelope must read as follows:

OFFICIAL BID – DO NOT OPEN

Project Name: Street Rehabilitation for Ave. Presidio

Bid No.: 14331

Bid Opening Date: February 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

No bid will be accepted from a contractor who has not been licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division III of the Business and Professions Code, State of California. Bidder shall possess a Class “A” California State Contracting License in good standing.

The City of San Clemente reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Dated: January 10, 2020

To be published: January 16, 2020

and: January 23, 2020

____________________________

Tom Bonigut

Public Works Director / City Engineer