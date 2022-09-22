City of San Clemente: Notice of Nominees for Public Office

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices of Member of the City Council to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on the 8th day of November, 2022:

For Member of the City Council Vote for No More Than Three

Donna Vidrine

Nurse/Business Owner

Victor Cabral

Attorney/Businessman

Mark Enmeier

Teacher

Martina McBurney-Wheeler

Campus Supervisor

Shane Hirschman

Content Creation Manager

Chanel Fetty

Entrepreneur/Parent

Ashley Williams

Small Business Owner

Aaron Washington

Deputy Program Manager

Zhen Wu

Entrepreneur/Certified Planner

Thor Johnson

San Clemente Entrepreneur

Dennis Kamp

Telecom Strategist

Steven “Steve” Knoblock

Hearing Officer/Councilman

Measures to be Voted on:

Measure U San Clemente, Appointive City Clerk

Shall the office of City Clerk be appointive?

YES NO

Measure V San Clemente, Appointive City Treasurer

Shall the office of City Treasurer be appointive?

YES NO

Joanne M. Baade

City Clerk

