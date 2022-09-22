City of San Clemente: Notice of Nominees for Public Office

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices of Member of the City Council to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on the 8th day of November, 2022:
For Member of the City Council Vote for No More Than Three
Donna Vidrine
Nurse/Business Owner
Victor Cabral
Attorney/Businessman
Mark Enmeier
Teacher
Martina McBurney-Wheeler
Campus Supervisor
Shane Hirschman
Content Creation Manager
Chanel Fetty
Entrepreneur/Parent
Ashley Williams
Small Business Owner
Aaron Washington
Deputy Program Manager
Zhen Wu
Entrepreneur/Certified Planner
Thor Johnson
San Clemente Entrepreneur
Dennis Kamp
Telecom Strategist
Steven “Steve” Knoblock
Hearing Officer/Councilman
Measures to be Voted on:
Measure U San Clemente, Appointive City Clerk
Shall the office of City Clerk be appointive?
YES
NO
Measure V San Clemente, Appointive City Treasurer
Shall the office of City Treasurer be appointive?
YES
NO
Joanne M. Baade
City Clerk
