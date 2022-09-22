Legal Notices, Uncategorized

City of San Clemente: Notice of Nominees for Public Office

NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices of Member of the City Council to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on the 8th day of November, 2022:

For Member of the City Council Vote for No More Than Three

Donna Vidrine
Nurse/Business Owner

Victor Cabral
Attorney/Businessman

Mark Enmeier
Teacher

Martina McBurney-Wheeler
Campus Supervisor

Shane Hirschman
Content Creation Manager

Chanel Fetty
Entrepreneur/Parent

Ashley Williams
Small Business Owner

Aaron Washington
Deputy Program Manager

Zhen Wu
Entrepreneur/Certified Planner

Thor Johnson
San Clemente Entrepreneur

Dennis Kamp
Telecom Strategist

Steven “Steve” Knoblock
Hearing Officer/Councilman

Measures to be Voted on:

Measure U San Clemente, Appointive City Clerk

Shall the office of City Clerk be appointive?

YES
NO

Measure V San Clemente, Appointive City Treasurer

Shall the office of City Treasurer be appointive?

YES
NO

Joanne M. Baade
City Clerk

