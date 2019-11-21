City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

FY18 Sidewalk Repair Program – Assessment of Costs to Property Owners to Correct Defective Sidewalks.

To consider the assessment of charges to applicable properties in the Sidewalk Repair Program for an amount to equal 50% of the City costs to repair defective sidewalks abutting their properties. For further information, interested persons may contact Chris Tanio, Associate Civil Engineer/Engineering Division at (949) 361-6128.

If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on December 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or to submit written communication, to express their opinion for or against the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council