City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente shall have a public hearing to consider a city-initiated proposal to amend portions of Chapters 17.88 (Definitions), 17.28 (Special Uses), 17.16 (Applications), and 17.12 (Development Review Process) of the Zoning Ordinance to update permitting requirements for small wireless telecommunications facilities.

Notice is hereby given that the Ordinance has been reviewed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and has been determined to be not a project within the meaning of Section 15378 of the CEQA Guidelines, because it has no potential for resulting in physical change in the environment, directly or indirectly. The Ordinance does not authorize any specific development or installation on any specific piece of property within the City’s boundaries. Alternatively, even if the Ordinance is a “project” within the meaning of State CEQA Guidelines section 15378, the Ordinance is exempt from CEQA on multiple grounds. First, the Ordinance is exempt CEQA because the City Council’s adoption of the Ordinance is covered by the general rule that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. (State CEQA Guidelines, § 15061(b)(3)). That is, approval of the Ordinance will not result in the actual installation of any facilities in the City. In order to install a facility in accordance with this Ordinance, the wireless provider would have to submit an application for installation of the wireless facility. At that time, the City will have specific and definite information regarding the facility to review in accordance with CEQA. And, in fact, the City will conduct preliminary review under CEQA at that time. Moreover, in the event that the Ordinance is interpreted so as to permit installation of wireless facilities on a particular site, the installation would be exempt from CEQA review in accordance with either State CEQA Guidelines section 15302 (replacement or reconstruction), State CEQA Guidelines section 15303 (new construction or conversion of small structures), and/or State CEQA Guidelines section 15304 (minor alterations to land).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183.

Notice is further given that said public hearing on this project will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California.

