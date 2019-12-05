City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the City Council of the City of San Clemente will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California 92672, for consideration of the following item:

City of San Clemente Annual Mitigation Fee Act Report Fiscal Year 2018-2019 and the Five-Year Mitigation Fee Act Report for Fiscal Years 2014-2015 through 2018-2019 pursuant to Government Code Section §66006. Section 66006 provides that if a fee is imposed as a condition of development, the city shall deposit those fees in a separate capital facilities account. For each account created, the city shall, within 180 days after the end of the fiscal year, make certain information available to the public. The city council must then review the information that has been made available to the public at the next regularly scheduled public meeting that occurs not less than 15 days after the information is made available.

The Annual and Five-Year Report will be made available to the public on November 27, 2019. Notice for this matter has been mailed, at least 15 days prior to the December 17th meeting, to all interested parties who had filed a written request for mailed notice pursuant to the applicable Government Code Section.

All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard at the time and place specified above regarding the matter under consideration. All supporting documents are available for review during normal business hours in the Office of the City Clerk at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California 92673. Additional information regarding the draft report is available on the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org. The purpose of this notice is to inform the public of the public hearing and that the report has been completed and is available for public review. If you have questions, please contact Michael Johnston, Management Analyst, at (949) 361-8254.

All written comments concerning the proposed agreement should be directed to the City Clerk at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California 92673, in advance of or at the public hearing for inclusion in the record of the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

If you challenge any of the foregoing actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing for final action described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council