City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

General Plan Amendment 19-291/Specific Plan Amendment 19-292 – Pier Bowl Specific Plan Update

A public hearing to consider a City initiated update of the Pier Bowl Specific Plan and a clean up General Plan Amendment. The Specific Plan is being updated for consistency with updates to the General Plan and the Coastal Land Use Plan (LUP). General Plan maps are being updated for consistency with a land use change in the LUP, involving changing two properties on the block of Coronado Lane from Residential High (RH) to Mixed Use 4 (MU 4).

The City has completed an environmental assessment for the project in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Staff determined a General Plan Environmental Impact Report Addendum may be prepared pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15164(b), as minor technical changes or additions are necessary to reflect the proposed amendments.

The proposed amendments are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Christopher Wright, Associate Planner II, in the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6193. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on December 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communica­tion to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council