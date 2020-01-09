City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON JANUARY 21, 2020 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Appeal of Discretionary Sign Permit (DSP) 18-546 – Plaza by the Sea Master Sign Program – 610-628 Camino De Los Mares

Public Hearing to consider a City Council initiated appeal of Discretionary Sign Permit 18-546, regarding the establishment of a Master Sign Program at 610-628 Camino De Los Mares, a retail shopping center known as “Plaza by the Sea”.

Staff recommends the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines sections 15301, Class 1, Existing Facilities, because the proposed project involves new copy permissions for on premise signs, and as a Class 11 Categorical Exemption (Accessory Structures) because the project involves the demolition and replacement of an on-site monument sign.

Conditional Use Permit Amendment 19-278, La Ventura Event Center Amendment No. 2, 2316 South El Camino Real

Public Hearing to consider a request to amend CUP 13-249 to allow full alcohol service for the existing event center located at 2316 South El Camino Real.

Staff recommends the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities) because the project involves the permitting and minor alteration of an existing approved use with no expansion of the use and no addition or alteration to the building.

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearings on these projects will be conducted by the City of San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council