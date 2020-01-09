City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON JANUARY 23, 2020 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

133 W Escalones – Minor Exception Permit 19-381/Staff Waiver of a Minor Architectural Permit 19-382 – Tucker Residence Addition

A request to construct an addition to an existing legal non-conforming single family residence and the continuation of a nonconforming side-yard setback. The project site is located in the Residential Medium Zoning District and Coastal Overlay District (RM-CZ).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) and Section 15305 (Class 5: Minor Alterations In Land Use Limitations).

405 Pasadena Court – Tentative Parcel Map 2018-172 (PLN 19-230) – Pasadena Court Duplex Condo Subdivision

A request to subdivide the airspace of a recently remodeled duplex for condominium purposes. The project site is located in the Residential Medium Zoning District and Coastal Overlay District (RM-CZ) and is within the Pier Bowl Specific Plan area.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15315 (Class 15: Minor Land Divisions).

2803-2809 South El Camino Real – Minor Exception Permit 19-374/Minor Exception Permit 19-376/Minor Exception Permit 19-377/Minor Exception Permit 19-378 – Trestles Cottages Walls and Arbors

A request to allow block walls and an arbor to exceed the allowable height of 42 inches within the front yard setback area on four separate, contiguous lots known as the “Trestles Cottages” development. The lots are located in the Mixed Use 5 Zoning District and Affordable Housing Overlay District (MU5-AH) and within the South El Camino Real Focus Area (East of Interstate 5).

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15303 (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) and Section 15305 (Class 5: Minor Alterations In Land Use Limitations).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6184. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Development Department, Conference Room A, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator at the Community Development Department where information is available for public inspection.

Zoning Administrator