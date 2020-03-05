City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MARCH 19, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

6700 Camino Cresta – Minor Exception Permit 20-010 – Pinault Fence

A request to consider the construction of a new wall and wrought iron fence in the front and street side yards of a residential property 6 feet in height where a maximum of 42 inches in height is allowed.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 3(e)): New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6184. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the request.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator at the Community Development Department where information is available for public inspection.

Zoning Administrator