City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MARCH 17, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

APN 679-021-05 – Specific Plan Amendment 19-014, Tentative Parcel Map 19-021, Site Plan Permit 19-022, Architectural Permit 19-023, and Conditional Use Permit 19-094 – Artis Memory Care Facility

A Public Hearing to consider a request to construct and operate a single-story, 72-bed State-licensed residential care facility for the elderly dedicated to memory care residents on approximately 2.5 acres of vacant land to be addressed as 2401 Calle Frontera. The project also includes the subdivision of a 5.6-acre parcel and text amendments to the Marblehead Inland Master Specific Plan. The project site abuts the I-5 freeway to the south, Faire Harbour condominiums to the east, and Pacific Coast Church at 2651 Calle Frontera to the west.

The Planning Commission recommends the project to be found consistent with City of San Clemente Centennial General Plan and its certified Environmental Impact Report (SCH #2013041021). An environmental analysis was prepared and, as demonstrated in the analysis, the proposed project is consistent with the findings of the General Plan EIR. In accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15183, the project qualifies for an exemption from additional environmental review.

Application materials for this project are on file at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Stephanie Roxas, Senior Planner, at StephanieR@San-Clemente.org or (949) 361-6195. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the Public Hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project.

For further details, please call or visit the Community Development Department at the above phone number and address where information is on file and available for public inspection.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council