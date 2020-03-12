City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

A resolution of the City Council of the City of San Clemente, California, establishing a fee for inspections and ongoing monitoring for properties subject to a Historic Property Preservation Agreement with the City.

Public Hearing to consider the establishment of fees to cover costs incurred by the City in conducting the mandatory five-year inspections of historic properties that have entered into a Historic Property Preservation (Mills Act) Agreement with the City.

In accordance with the requirements of CEQA, this project has been determined to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) under Section 15378(b)(4) as the project relates to the creation of government funding mechanisms or other government fiscal activities which do not involve any commitment to any specific project which may result in a potentially significant physical impact on the environment.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 66016, data indicating the estimated costs required to provide the service for which this fee is levied and the revenue source anticipated to provide the service are available at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Project Planner Jonathan Lightfoot at (949) 388-2320 or LightfootJ@san-clemente.org. If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or to submit written communication, to express their opinion for or against the proposed resolution.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council