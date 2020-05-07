City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MAY 20, 2020 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

132 Avenida Serra – Conditional Use Permit 19-192/Minor Cultural Heritage Permit 20-112 – New Thought Montessori

A request to consider a day care center on a property located at 132 Avenida Serra, within Downtown and the Mixed Use 3.1 Zone and Architectural Overlay Zoning District (MU 3.1-A). The day care center consists of 30 children and 3 staff members at one time. The request includes an off-site parking agreement, an off-site ADA ramp, and other minor exterior improvements.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) and Section 15303 (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

610 Camino De Los Mares – Site Plan Permit 19-203/Architectural Permit 19-204/Conditional Use Permit 19-205/Amendment to Discretionary Sign Permit 18-546 – Plaza by the Sea Drive-Thru

A request to demolish a freestanding commercial building and construct a new 4,250 square foot commercial building for two tenants including a drive through in an existing commercial center at 610 – 628 Camino De Los Mares within a city Gateway and the Community Commercial 4 Zone (CC4). A dividing wall between Plaza by the Sea and neighboring Ocean View Plaza (638 Camino De Los Mares) is proposed to be removed to allow for shared access between the retail centers.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15302 (Class 2: Replacement or Reconstruction).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held via teleconference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Planning Commission electronically. Material may be emailed to ScottM1@san-clemente.org. Transmittal by 3:00 p.m. on Planning Commission meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission