City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MAY 21, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

205 W. Paseo De Cristobal – Minor Exception Permit 19-445 – Moran Residence

A request to consider a 15 percent reduction in the required northeast side yard setback, allowing a 4.84-foot setback where 5.7 feet is required. The existing property has a nonconforming side yard setback, and granting the request would result in the existing residence becoming conforming.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15305 (Class 5: Minor Alterations in Land Use Limitations).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6184. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Zoning Administrator electronically. Material may be emailed to ScottM1@san-clemente.org. Transmittal by 1:00 p.m. on Zoning Administrator meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Zoning Administrator