City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

General Plan Amendment 20-011 – Roadway System Map Update

A public hearing to consider adoption of a City initiated update of the Mobility Element Roadway Systems Map. The project updates the map to reflect several previously approved street rehabilitation projects that reconfigure roadways (generally via re-striping) to better accommodate and balance all users of the roadway including motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, according to General Plan policies. The proposed amendment is needed to meet Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) requirements for the General Plan to be consistent with the Orange County Master Plan of Arterial Highways (MPAH) in order to maintain the City’s eligibility for various regional transportation funding (example: Measure M2 Net Revenues).

The City completed an environmental assessment for the project in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Staff recommends the City find environmental impacts of the project have been adequately addressed and mitigated by the previously certified General Plan Program Environmental Impact Report, pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15162.

The proposed amendments are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Christopher Wright, Associate Planner II, in the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6193. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on May 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held via teleconference. All interested persons are invited to submit written communication to campagnolol@san-clemente.org, to express their opinion for or against the program.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council